Film Industry Loses Ramayan Actor Chandrakant Pandya, Veteran Art Director Leeladhar Sawant

Two veteran members of the film industry - Bollywood art director Leeladhar Sawant and Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya - passed away on October 21. Veteran art director Leeladhar Sawant, who worked in films like Krantiveer, Sagar, Anari and Shahenshah, passed away at the age of 70. Sawant, originally from Goa, was living in Jaulka village in Maharashtra’s Waashim district with his wife for the last ten years.

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient had worked in the film industry for over 25 years. He used to make stages for films. He has worked for 177 films, including Sagar Hatya, 100 Days, Deewana and Hadh Kar Di Aapne. Sawant started as an assistant art director in Mumbai and later became a successful art director.

His wife, Pushpa Sawant, had said made an appeal for financial help in July 2021. Sawant had claimed they were facing hardships and had requested all the actors with whom he had worked to help him. He had undergone two bypass surgeries and two brain hemorrhages, Pushpa had said.

Chandrakant Pandya played the role of Nishad Raj in the mythological show Ramayan. Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the epic show, inform about his sdemise on social media. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Dipika wrote, ‘#RIP Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad Raj of Ramayan’. Reports say that the actor was suffering from many health ailments and passed away at the age of 72.

Besides Ramayan, Pandya featured in several movies, including Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. His 2017 release includes the Gujarati drama movie Samay Chakra. He got his first break in the Gujarati film Kadu Makrani.

