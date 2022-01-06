Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan's Daughter To Get Married On February 21

Sushmitha, the daughter of the famous distributor, producer, financier and theatre tycoon of Tamil film industry GN Anbu Chezhian will be marrying the director of Sun IAS Academy, Sharan next month.

Sushmita has graduated from Ethiraj Women’s College in Chennai in psychology and is also holds a management degree. She manages more than 50 theatres at the age of just 25.

She is also the owner of Tower Cinemas, a three-screen multiplex theatre in Madurai that was recently inaugurated. Her wedding to Sharan will take place at the Sri Ramachandra Convention Center in Thiruvanmiyur on February 21.

The elders in the family have planned the wedding to take place in the morning, followed by a reception in the evening.

Sharan is the nephew of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and the son of IAS Rajendran. He holds a B Tech degree as well as an MBA degree. Sharan is currently serving as the director of Sun IAS Academy, one of the prominent civil service training institutes in India.

The wedding and reception will witness the presence of movie stars, politicians and senior government officials. The event is expected to be a grand experience, with adherence to all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Anbu Chezhiyan, a well-known film financier, is a key figure in the Tamil film industry, having financed numerous projects. He also produces and distributes films under his Gopuram Films banner.

Sushmitha’s Gopuram multiplex in Madurai features the latest laser and 3D projection, a Dolby screen and a four-way surround sound system. It also has plush and comfortable seats as well as a grand ambiance.

Sushmitha also intends to transform the popular Raj Theatre in Chennai’s Saidapet area into a six-screen multiplex in the near future.

