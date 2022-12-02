Home » News » Movies » Film Producer K Muralidharan Passes Away, Kamal Haasan, Manobala, Others Pay Tributes

Film Producer K Muralidharan Passes Away, Kamal Haasan, Manobala, Others Pay Tributes

Film producer K Muralidharan passed away in his hometown of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadi after suffering a heart attack.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 09:36 IST

Chennai, India

Film producer K Muralidharan passes away
Film producer K Muralidharan passes away

Veteran film producer K Muralidharan passed away in his hometown of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadi after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. The former Tamil Producers Council President started the production house Lakshmi Movie Makers with his partners V Swaminathan and G Venugopal. The production house churned out films such as Anbe Sivam, Pudhupettai and Bagavathi. Muralidharan worked with several noted actors such as Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Karthik, Vijay and Dhanush among others.

After his demise, actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to pay his tributes. the superstar had worked with the late producer in the film Anbe Sivam. He wrote in Tamil, “Producer K Muralidharan from Lakshmi Movie Makers who produced many hits is no more. Dear Shiva, I remember the days. Tribute."

Take a look:

Actor-comedian Manobala paid his tributes as well. He wrote, “Shocking shoking news LMM Murali no more…RIP"

Producers KT Kunjumon and Dhananjayan offered condolences as well. He tweeted, “Very shocking to hear the sad news.

Tamil popular producer my dearest friend @lmmiltd #KMuralidharan passed away due to Heart attack at Kumbakonam. My heartfelt condolences.#ripKMuralidharan"

Muralidharan started his production journey with the 1994 film Aranmanai Kavalan. The film starred Sarathkumar.

first published: December 02, 2022, 09:36 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 09:36 IST
