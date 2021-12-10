Samantha Spells Edgy Glam in Cocktail Co-Ord Set, See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unstoppable as a new chapter of her life unfolds. At the recently held Filmfare OTT Awards, the actress picked up her “5th black lady.” She looked like a vision at the red carpet as she collected the Best Actress award for her digital debut in Raj and DK's web-series The Family Man 2. The actress is currently on a career high and has simultaneously managed to hit the right chords with her sartorial choices. Being the frontrunner she is in making style statements, there seems to be no end to her experiments with silhouettes.

The 34-year-old has a way of elevating classic pieces, given her style is anything but basic. To give a bold fashion appearance, the actress believes in adding her own spin to her favourite closet staples. At the award ceremony, Samantha proved she has a proclivity towards all things fashion.

Her dramatic ensemble included a stunning black co-ord set: a bold blouse top with a plunging neckline and a ruffled skirt. She took the fusion look a notch higher with an embellished cape jacket that had patterns, prints and intricate trims juxtaposed all over. The hero of the collared shrug which featured an irregular hem was the overlapped hanging sleeves bordered with fringe tassels. A pair of black platform heels, dark smokey look, a tribal-inspired choker and a sleek hairdo sealed the deal for Samantha.

Not long ago, Samantha wore a classic brocade kurta and teamed it up with a matching brocade jacket, making it an ideal look for upcoming festivities this season.

The actress put on a crimson red pre-draped saree with a matching sequinned blouse and made a bold statement recently. She elevated her look by opting for a thigh high slit.

Matching has become a perfect go-to for a quick grab-and-go look. Samantha wore a fail-safe black co-ordinated set featuring a criss-crossed tie-up waist.

Samantha will soon team up with director Philip John for a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film she will play the role of a bisexual character. She will also feature in a dance number in Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Pushpa. Samantha will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Other announced projects include Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

