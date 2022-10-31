Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu Calls Kantara a Regressive And Poorly Crafted Film

While the Kannada film Kantara is still mesmerising audiences and is receiving praise from all corners of the country, it has also attracted criticism. The movie has recently been reviewed very harshly by filmmaker Abhiroop Basu who thinks the film is laughable. Abhiroop recently spoke to ETimes and said that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is a mockery of people’s intelligence and a regressive film. He called it poorly made and said it was full of familiar tropes already seen many times in Indian cinema.

“The protagonist’s redemption arc is laughable and by the time the film reaches the much talked about climax, I am not really interested anymore," Abhiroop told Times. The most problematic part of the movie, according to the filmmaker, is the fact that it forces one to believe in divine intervention in a person’s life, which he debunks. He also said that India is now at a stage where the existence of mythological characters and myths is being scientifically analysed from a rational point of view.

He also said he had no idea why there was such a big hype around the climax of the movie which he found illogical. This severe criticism of Kantara comes merely two weeks after actor Chetan Kumar had said that the Bhoota Kola ritual as well as the animist deity Panjurli portrayed in the film were not part of Hindu culture. It should be noted that the film has been praised highly by noted personalities like Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri.

Kantara has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. Kantara depicts a Kambala champion, played by Rishab, who clashes with an honourable Forest officer in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The movie contains supernatural divine elements with animist guardian spirits protecting the village being an integral part of the plot.

