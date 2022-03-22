Filmmaker Aditya Chopra Papped on Wife Rani Mukherjee's Birthday in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rani Mukherjee celebrated her 44th birthday with her family and friends on Monday. Apart from partying with her close friends from the film industry, Rani also went for a birthday lunch with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Rani and Aditya were photographed in Mumbai’s Bandra.

It was also one of the rare occasions when Aditya Chopra was papped as he prefers to stay away from the paparazzi.

Rani was spotted at a restaurant wearing a blue denim dress with sneakers. She was twinning with her husband, who donned a blue sweatshirt and blue denim. Aditya was seen carrying two ice-creams in his hands. Rani and Aditya got married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2014. They have a daughter named Adira.

Rani Mukherjee also talked about her career in the film industry on her 44th birthday. “I have never accepted to be typecast or fit into a mold," Rani told a news agency. She said that she has always aimed to be a part of films with a strong female lead at the centre of the plot.

Advertisement

Rani has appeared in many hit films, including Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hum Tum, Mardaani, Yuva, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, and Bunty Aur Babli. Rani was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marked their on-screen reunion after more than a decade. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was directed by Varun V Sharma. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Meanwhile, Rani is excited for her upcoming project, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which she describes as “extremely close to her heart." “I’m emotionally committed to the story of the film since it resonates with me as an actor and a mother," Rani stated. She also called the film an “amazing story of human resilience."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.