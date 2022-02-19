Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren Calls Chiyaan Vikram's Mahaan A 'Brainy Flick'

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has praised the Tamil action-thriller film Mahaan starring father son duo Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj was released on February 10 on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been receiving good reviews from critics and film personalities across the Tamil film industry. Director Alphonse has called the film a “brainy flick."

Director Alphonse works mainly in Malayalam films. He made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Malayalam - Tamil bilingual suspense thriller Neram in 2013. His second film was the blockbuster romantic film Premam in 2015. He has shared his views on Mahaan in a Facebook post. He congratulated director Subbaraj for using Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram to their full potential.

Advertisement

Mahaan is Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th film. The film also marks the first time collaboration of father son duo Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for a movie. Subbaraj, the director of the film is known for telling some of the best stories in the Tamil film industry. The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios.

“I always felt that this script would be perfect for Dhruv and Vikram sir because of the father-son relationship," Subbaraj told News18.

Mahaan follows the turbulent journey of a middle-aged simple man, who later becomes a proud billionaire, followed by unexpected haywire challenges he starts to face soon after, according to Amazon Prime Video .

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan has many layers of social commentary. Mahaan attempts to decipher the world of ideological extremism by incorporating that into a father-son relationship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.