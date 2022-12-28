Filmmaker Balaji Mohan Confirms Marriage With Actress Dhanya Balakrishnan

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu fame director Balaji Mohan has finally confirmed that he has secretly tied the knot with actress Dhanya Balakrishnan. This came after he filed a defamation case against Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh, who in an interview alleged that both of them are secretly married. Both Balaji and Dhanya were silent on the claims for a while, till the director confirmed it.

Earlier, Kalpika had shared that the director was controlling his wife and is refusing to allow her to act or promote the Telugu films she has already done. Following the allegation made by her, Balaji filed a petition in the Madras High Court. The petition read: “I have directed films like How I Fall in Love, Maari and Maari 2. I got married to Dhanya Balakrishna, who has acted in films like 7 aam Arivu and Raja Rani, on January 23 last."

The petition also mentioned that Kalpika, who works on web series, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamatory statements about Balaji’s marriage and personal life. She even shared it on social media.

A restraining order was also sought against Kalpika for making derogatory remarks about his personal life. Judge Senthilkumar Ramamurthy, who heard the petition, has ordered a ban on actress Kalpika from making any further defamatory comments about the Maari film director and his wife Dhanya. The Madras High Court judge also ordered a notice to the defendant. He also has adjourned the hearing in the matter till January 20.

Balaji will next helm a Hindi film, titled Click Shankar. The film will also mark his entry into Bollywood. The poster of the film was launched last May. The film is currently in the production stage.

