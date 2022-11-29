Filmmaker Bharat Parepalli To Make Comeback To Acting After 27 Years With Nagali

One of the most prolific directors of the Telugu film industry, Bharat Parepalli has churned out a host of films such as Maisamma IPS, Siri Malle Puvvu and Khayyum Bhai, among others. After donning the director’s hat for several films, the filmmaker is all set to try his hand at acting with the upcoming movie Nagali. In addition to acting, he will also be directing the film. The excitement about Nagali has gone a notch higher among fans as Bharat Parepalli is making his comeback to acting after 27 years. He last acted in the film Tapassu, which was released on February 2, 1995.

Parepalli is extremely excited about the release of his new venture and spoke about it at a recent press conference held for Nagali’s promotion. He said that Nagali will revolve around the difficult circumstances in which farmers have to spend a large portion of their lives. Apart from the hardships, the film will also narrate how constant oppression forced farmers to start a revolt against their oppressors. According to Bharat Parepalli, this will remind viewers of the sepoy mutiny held between 1857 and 1858. He revealed that he will portray the role of a farmer in Nagali and found the task quite challenging.

In addition to the plot, Bharat Parepalli also shed some light on the cast of Nagali. The Ishta Sakhi director shared that he will be introducing fresh faces in the industry through this film. He further added saying a major part of the Telugu film has been shot in areas surrounding Rajahmundry, a city in Andhra Pradesh. Bharat also revealed that Sudeep Mokkarala Nidadavolu and Anusmati Sarkar will play lead roles in this movie.

Apart from them, Nagali’s cast also includes Satya Prasad Rongala, Mohan Rao Valluri, Kaveri, Madhu Boy, Vasu Verma and Nani in pivotal roles. Bharat concluded by stating that Nagali will have a total of four songs, which have been composed by ML Raja.

Nani Jangala has co-directed Nagali while Vasu Verma Kothari has carried out its cinematography. Produced by Bharat and Sudeep Mokkarala, the film is currently in the post-production stage.

