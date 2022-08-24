Filmmaker Bharathiraja Faints at Madurai Airport, Admitted To Hospital

Director-actor Bharathiraja was busy the past few months focusing on his acting for his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, which was released on August 18. Recently, when the actor was travelling from Chennai to Madurai, the 79-year-old fainted at the airport and was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital. His medical reports suggest nothing serious, and the legendary star is healthy. He fainted due to his busy work schedule and indigestion.

On the professional front, Bharathiraja is one of the most famous filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. He made his directorial debut in 1977 with the romantic drama 16 Vayathinile. The filmmaker is known for his realistic and sensitive portrayals of rural life in his films.

In 2017, he won 6 National Film Awards, 4 Film Fare Awards South, and a Nandi Award. The Government of India also honoured him with the Padma Shri Award, India’s fourth highest civilian honour in 2004, for his contribution to the film industry.

He has delivered multiple blockbuster hits with many legendary stars in his career of over 40 years. His popular projects include Red Rose, Nizhalgal, Tik TikTik, Lovers, Aradhana, Taj Mahal, Eeswaran, Rocky, and many more.

Bharathiraja’s recent release, Thiruchitrambalam, is a musical romantic family drama written and directed by Mithran R. Jawahar. Kalanithi Maran bankrolled the film under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movie stars Dhanush in the lead role whereas Nithya Menen played the female lead.

The film’s music and the background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander with cinematography handled by Om Prakash and editing done by Prasanna GK. The movie gained positive reviews from critics from the first day of its release. It received praise for the performances of the cast and music.

