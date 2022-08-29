Filmmaker Bharathiraja Says He Will 'See You Soon' as His Health Improves

Popular filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja has been admitted to MGM hospital in Chennai and is being treated for a lung infection. His fans have been worried about his health and on Sunday, the filmmaker-actor released a statement stating that he is on the road to recovery. The statement has been shared by his son Manoj Bharathi on social media.

The statement reads, “My dear Tamil people, I am your beloved Bharathiraja. I was admitted to the hospital recently due to a health issue, and I am recovering due to the excellent treatment and kind care of doctors and medical staff. I humbly request all my loved ones not to come to see me in person as visitors are not allowed in the hospital. I hope to get well soon and meet you all in person.

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those who have kindly inquired and prayed for my recovery in person, over the phone and online after hearing the news of my admission to the hospital. See you all soon. With love, Bharathiraja," it read.

On August 27, the MGM hospital also released a statement, which talked about Bharathiraja’s health. Mr Bharathiraja P, aged about 81 years, is admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai on Friday (26/08/2022). His condition is currently stable and he is making progress. He is being evaluated, treated and closely monitored in the Intensive Care Unit by our team of Medical Experts," read the statement.

On the work front, Bharathiraja was last seen in Dhanush’s film Thiruchitrambalam, which was released on August 18. The film is a musical romantic family drama written and directed by Mithran R. Jawahar and Kalanithi Maran bankrolled the film under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut in 1977. In his career span of 40 years, the filmmaker-actor has given many blockbusters and hit films.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here