Filmmaker Bharathiraja To Be Discharged From Hospital on Sept 7: Report

The outpouring of wishes and love from fans and the entire Tamil film industry seems to have worked for Bharathiraja. The talented filmmaker, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering from a serious health condition, has responded well to the treatment.

Bharathiraja, who was first admitted to a hospital on August 23 due to a serious medical condition, was later transferred to MGM Hospital where he underwent further treatment. Now, according to reports, the actor is in good health and will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, September 7 at noon.

Earlier, the doctors and medical staff assigned to supervise Bharathiraja’s health had confirmed that the 80-year-old had responded to medications and he was on the path to recovery.

Bharathiraja also released a statement where he asserted that his health was improving due to the excellent care of the doctors and the medical supervisors. The statement was later shared on Instagram by the filmmaker’s son Manoj Bharathi.

On the work front, Bharathiraja last showcased his directorial prowess with the film Thiruchitrambalam. Starring actor Dhanush, the romantic family drama was released in the theatres on August 18 this year. The film was a massive success and is currently still roaring on the movie screens.

Bharathiraja, whose cinematic career has entered its 40th year, has rendered an incomparable contribution to the film industry. Some of his works, including Shiva Ka Badla, Eeswaran, and Maanaadu, are counted among masterpieces.

