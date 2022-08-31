Filmmaker Bharathiraja's Health Is Improving, Says Doctors

Filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja’s sudden deterioration in health has spread a wave of sadness in the Tamil film industry. Bharathiraja has done a commendable job with his directorial genius curating phenomenal films like the Taj Mahal, Rocky, Kennedy Club, and Bommalattam.

Recently, the director was admitted to a Hospital on August 23 as he was suffering from some serious health issues. After undergoing treatment at the hospital for three days, he was transferred to MGM Hospital to continue further treatment.

According to a statement issued by the MGM Hospital, Bharathiraja’s health condition is on the road to improvement. The statement further mentioned that currently, the filmmaker is still in the ICU, undergoing medical supervision by the doctors.

Earlier, Bharathiraja also released a statement where he penned down a long post, updating his fans that he is “recovering due to excellent treatment." The statement was uploaded on Instagram by Bharathiraja’s son Manoj Bharathi.

“My dear Tamil people, I am your beloved Bharathiraja. I was admitted to the hospital recently due to a health issue, and I am recovering due to the excellent treatment and kind care of doctors and medical staff," read the statement.

“I humbly request all my loved ones not to come to see me in person as visitors are not allowed in the hospital. I hope to get well soon and meet you all in person," Bharathiraja added.

The director signed off by saying, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those who have kindly inquire and prayed for my recovery in person, over the phone, and online after hearing the news of my admission to the hospital. See you all soon. With love, Bharathiraja."

On the film front, Bharathiraja was last seen in the director’s seat with the musical romantic family drama Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush as the lead character. The film hit the big screens on August 18 this year and is still raging in the theatres.

With his career spanning over 40 years, Bharathiraja has delivered countless blockbuster films which are loved by audiences.

