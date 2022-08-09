Filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy Clears The Air on Working With Rajinikanth

Filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy kickstarted his directorial career in the Tamil film industry with the superhit rom-com thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The Dulquer Salman starrer was not only lauded critically but also fared well at the box office. For his exceptional direction, Desingh found an admirer in superstar Rajinikanth, who went on to express his desire of wanting to work with the director.

Ever since then, several reports about Desingh Periyasamy’s collaboration with Rajinikanth have been making headlines. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker finally broke his silence on the rumours and cleared the air on his much-talked-about collaboration. Desingh has confirmed that his upcoming film will not star Rajinikanth. However, he conveyed his aspiration of working with the legendary actor in the future.

Desingh Periyasamy is yet to announce his next film. The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director has also kept details about his upcoming project under wraps.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is all set to work with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next, titled Jailer, which is touted to be a commercial mass entertainer. It has been reported that the film will be shot on a humongous budget in Hyderabad. Produced by Sun Pictures, this Rajinikanth-starrer also boasts of Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Mohan, Ramya Krishnan and Vasanth Ravi in prominent roles. The music of Jailer is said to be composed by acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, Rajinikanth announced beginning the shoot of Jailer soon. After meeting up with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai, the star interacted with the media. He revealed that he will start shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer either on August 15 or August 22, 2022.

