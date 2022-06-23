Filmmaker Hari Says Shooting For Aruvaa Starring Suriya May Begin Soon

Filmmaker Hari is currently busy with the promotions of his film Yaanai. On the promotion trail, Hari spoke with News 18 Tamil about Aruvaa starring Suriya. The film was postponed long ago. However, Hari has now said that the shooting for Aruvaa’s may begin soon.

Hari said that Aruvaa’s filming was postponed for professional reasons. The Poojai writer said that Suriya is like his brother and shooting for Aruvaa can start any day.

According to reports, before Yaanai, Hari was going to make Aruvaa. The official announcement was also made regarding this film. Due to reasons still not known, Aruvaa was shelved at the last moment.

Advertisement

Hari and Suriya’s pairing is known for several films like the Singam franchise, Vel and Aaru. The first instalment of Singam was highly successful with Hari becoming the recipient of the Edison award for a best commercial film. The second instalment also struck a chord with the audience. Singam 3 was not very successful compared to the first two parts.

Suriya was nominated for Vijay Award under the favourite hero category in Vel. Aaru was also successful with critics and the audience describing it as a perfect mix of emotions like action, drama and romance.

For the time being, both Hari and Suriya are busy with their respective projects. Hari’s film Yaanai will be released on July 1. Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani and others are there in this film. Yaanai is expected to be a family action drama.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Suriya will be seen in his next, written and directed by Bala. Suriya will also be a part of a film titled Vaadivaasal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.