Filmmaker Harish Shankar Visits Sai Dharam Tej, Shares Actor's Health Update on Twitter

Telugu filmmaker Harish Shankar visited actor Sai Dharam Tej, who has been recovering from a fatal bike accident on Wednesday. The nephew of Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan had met with an accident in September. Shankar shared a tweet on Wednesday evening after meeting Tej and updated his fans about his health.

The filmmaker shared a picture with Tej where he was seen holding Tej's hand. Captioning the picture Shankar updated the actor’s fans with his health. The tweet read, “Met my brother Sai Dharam Tej and had a wonderful talk. Happy to say that he is super fit and getting ready to conquer.”

Soon after the tweet was shared, fans of the actor expressed their gratitude to Shankar. As one user commented, “Thank you very much annayya.” Another user expressed their wish to see Tej as soon as possible as the comment read, “Great..want to see you brother Sai Dharam Tej.”

Tej’s uncle Chiranjeevi had also updated his fans last week about the actor’s health condition. On the occasion of Dussehra and Tej’s 35th birthday, October 15, Chiranjeevi had posted a picture with his nephew on his Twitter handle. The Telugu megastar had written in the tweet, “Another speciality of this Vijaya Dashami is Sai Dharam Tej returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape, making us all happy and grateful.” Chiranjeevi described Tej’s recovery as “nothing short of a rebirth for him.” The actor concluded the tweet with her hearty birthday wish for the young actor as he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha and Peda Mama. Stay Blessed.”

Several other actors from the Telugu film industry sent their wishes for Tej’s recovery via social media. Junior NTR tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother.”

Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun also visited the actor in the hospital to check up on the fellow actor.

