Filmmaker KS Ravikumar Says No Sequel To Kamal Haasan’s Dasavatharam

Kamal Haasan starrer Dasavatharam released on June 13, 2008 and was applauded for its script, and performances. Delighted with the film, Kamal Haasan’s fans were expecting a sequel but Dasavatharam’s director KS Ravikumar has recently clarified that there is no possibility of a second part of the movie.

Ravikumar said this in an interaction with students at a college in Chennai. He was there to promote his film Google Kuttappan. In this event he was asked about the possibilities of a sequel to Dasavatharam. Ravikumar said that he was asked this question a lot of times. According to the filmmaker, even if he and Kamal are paid crores of rupees there cannot be a sequel to Dasavatharam.

Ravikumar also applauded Kamal saying that that actor believes in no pain no gain. Ravikumar said that Kamal had followed the same even while working for Dasavatharam. He revealed that Kamal had called him earlier, surprised over the fact that around 12 years had passed since the release of Dasavatharam.

Ravikumar also expressed his opinion about the debate going on over the OTT platforms. Ravikumar said that there is no need of discussing whether OTT platforms have an impact on films shown in theatres or not. According to Ravikumar, a similar scenario was witnessed with the arrival of television. That time also, many thought television would result in cinema’s decline. According to Ravikumar, the experience of watching a film on the big screen can’t be matched anywhere.

The filmmaker added that OTT platforms are a result of advancement in technology. Ravikumar requested everyone to go and watch Google Kuttappan in theatres.

Talking about Ravikumar’s latest release Google Kuttappan, it is directed by Sabari and Saravanan. Google Kuttappan narrates the story of a small town villager and his son who have to move away from home due to work. At this point a robot arrives, filling their lives with happiness.

