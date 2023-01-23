Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery to Present Palloti 90’s Kids; Know What it is About

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is receiving rave reviews for Nanpakla Nerathu Mayakkam from both audiences and critics. The ace filmmaker is now all set to present a children’s film Palloti 90’s Kids, which is slated to hit the theatres this summer. It is the first time when the critically-acclaimed director is presenting a film which he has not produced.

The film features Master Davinci Santosh, Master Neeraj Krishna, Arjun Ashokan, Dinesh Panicker, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup and Sudheesh Koppa in lead roles. Vineeth Thattil, Abu Valayakulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma Faizal Ali play the other prominent roles. The film is billed as a nostalgia-inducing light-hearted entertainer. The makers of the film have released a poster featuring Lijo in his trademark black shirt and lungi.

The storyline of the film Palloti 90’s Kids narrates a sweet story that awakens the nostalgic childhood memories of every 90s kid. Its story is based on the critically acclaimed short film Pallotty, which talks about the innocent love and friendship of two young boys - Unni and Kannan, and a few events that unfold around them.

The film is helmed and written by debutant Jithin Raj. Actor-director Sajid Yahiya is producing the film under the banner of Cinema Pranthan Film Productions. Jacob George is the executive producer.

Saregama Malayalam has acquired the music rights to the film. Manikandan Ayyappa of Oru Mexican Aparatha and Kumari composed the music and background score. Lyrics have been penned by trend-setting lyricist Suhail Koya. The cinematography is done by Sharon Srinivas, and the editing is done by Rohith VS Variyath.

