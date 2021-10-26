Filmmaker Michael Rayappan Files Complaint With Police Against Actor Simbu for Cheating

“Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan" producer Michael Rayappan on Monday met the Chennai Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) and registered a complaint of cheating against actor Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar popularly known as Shimbu. Michael, in his complaint, has also mentioned the names of Simbu’s father and mother.

According to reports, filmmaker Michael Rayappan met the Chennai ACP at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office and explained to him how he was allegedly cheated by Simbu and his family and due to which he suffered the loss in crores.

Michael has claimed that Simbu worked for only 27 days despite having signed an agreement to work for 60 days for the film “Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan".

According to Michael Rayappan, he had produced and released the movie Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan but due to Simbu he suffered a loss of more than Rs 15 crore. The filmmaker claimed that Simbu left the film when it stood at just around 50 percent during production.

In the complaint, Rayappan mentioned that Simbu had stated that he would not work in the film.

The filmmaker, in 2017, had filed a complaint against Simbu with the Nadigar Sangam. In his complaint back then, Michael Rayappan accused Simbu of non-compliance with the agreement for the production of Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. The movie was directed by Adhik Ravichandran. At the box office, the movie was a huge flop.

In his complaint with the Nadigar Sangam, Michael had asked Simbu to repay Rs 20 crore to compensate for the losses. As per reports, Simbu has not responded to Rayappan or paid the stipulated amount then.

Producer of film Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan in 2018 again approached the Nadigar Sangam requesting them to act on his complaint and requested to ban Simbu from acting in other films till he settles the loss.

Irrespective of the request made by Michael Rayappan with the Nadigar Sangam, Simbu went ahead and completed the shoot of Cheeka Chivantha, a film produced by Mani Ratnam.

