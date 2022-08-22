Filmmaker Rajasenan Returns to Direction After 8 Years With Naanum Pinnoru Naam

Filmmaker Rajasenan is all set to return to the Malayalam film industry with the film Naanum Pinnoru Naam. Rajasenan has also penned the screenplay for this movie. Besides writing, he will also act in Naanum Pinnoru Naam, the director informed his fans on Facebook. Rajasenan wrote that he was starting a new film and sought encouragement and blessings in the caption.

According to reports, Rajasenan will play the protagonist. Actors Sudhir Karamana Joy Mathew, Indrans and others will also be seen essaying crucial roles in Naanum Pinnoru Naam. M Jayachandran composed the music. Samlal P Thomas did the cinematography. Clapin Movie Makers has produced this movie.

Fans wished Rajasenan for his film in the comment section. They were delighted with Rajasenan’s comeback after 8 years.

The Puja ceremony for this movie was conducted on Sunday between 09:30 and 10:00 A.M. Venue was Hotel Coral Isle, near North Railway Station, St Benedict Road, Cochin.

Rajasenan last directed the film WOUND in 2014. Rajasenan essayed a prominent role in this film also. WOUND failed to perform at the box office. Anju Nair, Nidhi, Rajesh Pillai, Nandan Pradeep and others were part of this film. WOUND was produced by Trio Film Company

Besides films, Rajasenan also has a Youtube channel Rajasooyam. Rajasenan teaches the nuances of filmmaking on this channel. He also invites prominent technicians and actors to share their insights about classical dance, music and other aspects. He has a total of 1.41 thousand subscribers on this channel.

In the recent episode, Rajasenan invited Malayalam actor Indrans. This episode received a lot of love from the audience. One user wrote that Indrans is a versatile actor and down-to-earth in nature.

In addition to Indrans, businesswoman Rani Mohandas was also invited to the show. Rani is the secretary of V.N Gangadhara Panicker Memorial Charitable Trust.

