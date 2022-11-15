Filmmaker Rosshan Andrews Joins Forces With Shahid Kapoor For His Debut Bollywood Film

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood. Recently, the renowned director announced his upcoming project, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, on Facebook. In his announcement note, Rosshan revealed that the Hindi film’s pre-production work will be kicked off on November 16.

The popular duo of Sanjay and Bobby have been roped in to pen the script for the untitled film, with dialogues written by Hussain Dalal. Sidharth Roy Kapoor is going to produce this Rosshan Andrews directorial under his home production, Roy Kapur Films.

Shedding some light on his debut Bollywood film, Rosshan Andrews wrote, “For the last 17 years I have been trying to make good films in different genres. I was happy to try different genres for my audience! I updated myself – upgraded myself and implemented different types of filmmaking. I made hits, averages, and flops. But never stopped trying to do different films. Thank you for accepting and encouraging me! I’ll be back soon."

Not so long ago, a source close to the development told BOL News, “The movie will be shot in Mumbai, mostly in real locations. Only a few scenes will be shot on set. Shahid Kapoor is going to portray a character that he has never done before."

Rosshan Andrews is known for films like Mumbai Police, Notebook, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Salute, and How Old Are You, to name a few. He made his debut as a director with the Malayalam film Udayananu Tharam. Rosshan went on to bag the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director for the 2005 film.

Meanwhile, Rosshan Andrews’s latest film, Saturday Night, starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Siju Wilson, hit the big screen on November 4.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film. The 41-year-old actor is also working on a film backed by Dinesh Vijan. Lastly, Shahid will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Bulsara in Sangeeth Sivan’s Bull.

