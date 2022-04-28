Filmmaker S Shankar Abruptly Calls Off Daughter’s Wedding Reception, Fans Perplexed

Famed Tamil film director S Shankar has indefinitely postponed the marriage reception of his daughter that was to be held in just a few days. His eldest daughter Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding last year was a very low-key affair. Aishwarya Shankar married cricketer Rohit, the son of businessman Damodaran, in June last year, with only a few celebrities in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, to make up for it, Shankar planned a lavish wedding reception for Aishwarya and Rohit on May 1 this year, and he was seen inviting several celebrities. Shankar and his wife met the filmmakers last month and extended a personal invitation to Aishwarya-Rohit’s wedding reception to be held on May 1.

However, reports suggest that he has called off the event for reasons known to him. Shankar is said to have rescheduled the event for a later date. However, the director has yet to clarify the reason for the deferral.

Meanwhile, the industry and fans are perplexed by the postponement and await an official explanation from the filmmaker. The wedding of Aishwarya and Rohit took place in Mahabalipuram, with a massive set designed by renowned art director Muthuraj.

At the time of the wedding, the COVID-19 infection and restrictions were at their pinnacle and the curfew was tightened. As a result, the wedding was attended by only close relatives and friends.

Rohit, who is the captain of the Puducherry Ranji cricket team, got embroiled in a controversy a few months earlier when his name appeared in the sexual harassment case filed by a 16-year-old girl against coach Thamarai Kannan. Shankar’s other daughter Aditi is making her acting debut opposite Karthi in Viruman.

