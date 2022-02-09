Filmmaker Sam Fernandes Accuses Aditya Pancholi of Abuse, Assault

Actor Aditya Pancholi has had a never-ending relationship with controversies. And his name is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Filmmaker Sam Fernandes has accused Aditya Pancholi of abusing, threatening, and assaulting him at a hotel. According to media reports, Sam Fernandes has filed a complaint against Aditya Pancholi at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai under charges of allegedly abusing, threatening, and assaulting.

While the news has created a stir on the internet, this is not the first time Aditya Pancholi has found himself at the centre of a controversy.

According to the news agency ANI, the police said that Aditya has also filed a cross-complaint for verbal abuse and intimidation against the filmmaker. According to media reports, Aditya Pancholi was pressuring the filmmaker to cast his son, Sooraj Pancholi, in his upcoming film Hawa Singh.

Back in 2019, Fernandes started shooting for the film with Sooraj in the lead role. The cast and crew shot for over 12 days, but as soon as COVID-19 lockdown hit the nation, things took an ugly turn and the investors decided not to finance the project with Sooraj in the lead.

Following this, Fernandes spoke to Aditya about the matter. The incident took place on January 27, when the two met at Sun & Sun Hotel in Juhu to discuss things further.

Sam alleged that when he went to meet Aditya, the latter was drunk and threatened the director to make the film only with his son Sooraj Pancholi.

Aditya has always remained part of headlines owing to his personal life and some major controversies. The actor has been accused of illegally assaulting a neighbour, attacking a bouncer, and even raping Pooja Bedi’s 15-year-old maid.

