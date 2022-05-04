Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Says Actor Manju Warrier's Life in Danger

Writer-director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has shared a couple of social media posts, claiming that the life of actor Manju Warrier was in danger. According to Sanal, her managers were the reason why Manju was in trouble.

Sanal shared an Instagram post two days ago writing that Manju is in the custody of some people with vested interests. According to Sanal, her managers Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair are responsible for it. Sanal wrote that till now, no one concerned with this case has responded. Sanal wrote that Manju has remained silent on this issue, which reinforces his suspicion.

Sanal also wrote that he had emailed an organization titled Women In Cinema Collective but they also didn’t take cognizance of the matter. Women In Cinema Collective is an organisation, which works for gender equality in Malayalam cinema.

Sanal was sad that whenever he posts something related to this matter, people take it as a joke. He also criticised the mainstream media in Kerala for not providing this issue adequate coverage. The Shadow of Water filmmaker requested mainstream media to cover this issue as it is related to the life and liberty of a nationally acclaimed actor.

After Sanal shared this post, many asked why he had not made any formal complaints yet. Sanal shared another post, writing that he was apprehensive of the law and order situation in Kerala. Sanal revealed that he has been living away from Kerala. To the ones questioning his apprehensions, Sanal said that Manju is not replying even when his social media accounts are active.

Sanal has also penned a letter to the president of India concerning this matter.

Sanal and Manju have shared a great bond since the release of the film A’hr, written and directed by the former. A’hr also won the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne Disruptor Award. Manju had also bankrolled this film via her production house Manju Warrier Productions. Besides Manju, Sonith Chandran, Bhupendra Khurana, Gaurav Ravindran and Vedh were part of this film.

