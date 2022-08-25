Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak 'Serious' and Hospitalised, Nephew Says 'His Heart Not In Good Condition'

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak has been hospitalised and is ‘serious’. His nephew, Navin Kumar Tak confirmed the same with E-Times and revealed that the director is currently admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He also revealed that his uncle’s heart is not in a good condition and also had a history of lung-related ailments. Navin also urged all to pray for Sawan’s speedy recovery.

“He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time," Navin said.

Sawan Kumar Tak started his career in the entertainment industry as a producer with the 1967 film Naunihal. The film featured Sanjeev Kumar in the lead and received immense appreciation from all. The movie also received the Presidential mention at the National Film Awards that year. In an interview with The Hindu in 2012, Sawan revealed that he had borrowed Rs 25,000 from his sister to produce his first movie. “I came to Mumbai from Jaipur in 1965 to become an actor. After trying my luck at two-three studios when I didn’t get a break I decided to start from the top. I requested my sister to lend 25,000 rupees to produce a film. I had an idea about an orphan whose principal tells him that he has relative in the form of Pandit Nehru. My sisters refused but my brother-in-law agreed. So I produced Naunihal," he had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Sawan made his directorial debut in 1972 with the movie Gomti Ke Kinare. Later, he directed several movies including Souten, Souten Ki Beti, Sanam Bewafa, and Bewaffa Se Waffa among others.

