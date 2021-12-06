Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur Turn 76: A Look at Some of his Finest Films

Shekhar Kapur is one of the biggest and successful filmmakers of Indian cinema. The internationally-acclaimed director has a huge fan following due to his films that are simple and extremely effective. Through his films, showing a flawless understanding of human emotions, he leaves a deep impact on the minds of people.

Shekhar directed many superhit films starring popular Bollywood actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor. He has turned 76 today. His fans and well-wishers are extending birthday wishes to him on social media.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at his impressive movies

Masoom: Shekhar Kapur’s directorial debut Masoom (1983) is based on the popular novel ‘Man, Woman, and Child.’ The film depicts how a man’s married life is affected by an incident from his past. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Supriya Pathak. Actor Urmila Matondkar worked in the film as a child artist. The movie is still remembered for its touching climax and unforgettable songs.

Mr India: Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were seen in lead roles in the science fiction film ‘Mr India’ (1987). It shows what happens when a generous man comes to know about his father’s invention. Amrish Puri was seen in the role of Bollywood’s most iconic villain — Mogambo. The film was a tremendous hit at the box office. Remakes of this film have also been made in Tamil and Kannada languages.

Bandit Queen: This film is regarded as Kapur’s finest work. Bandit Queen (1994) is based on activist and politician Phoolan Devi’s life. It garnered plenty of attention due to its hard-hitting narrative. Seema Biswas was seen in the lead role in the film. The film also stars veteran actors like Nirmal Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

Elizabeth: The film featured actor Cate Blanchett in the lead role and it proved to be a game-changer for her career. The film ‘Elizabeth’ (1998) is about the early years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, showing her struggle. With this film, Kapur impressed the global audience.

