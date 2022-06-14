Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s Mother Passes Away, Anil Kapoor and Others Offer Condolences

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s mother Shrimati Durga Devendernath Misra passed away on Tuesday morning. He took to Twitter and shared the news with all mentioning he is an ‘orphan now’. “My Mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My Sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan," he wrote.

“Meanwhile I was upset about something and my Mother did co@e to me ..spoke some words of wisdom .. basically said …. LET IT BE," Sudhir Mishra wrote in another tweet.

Several of Mishra’s industry colleagues including Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Amrita Rao among others offered their condolences. While Ayushmann wrote, “Pls take care dear sir. Deepest condolences 💔🙏🏽" Amrita Rao also tweeted, “We are All children of God who will eventually return to where we belong ..May Your Mother find Happiness in the Higher World 🙏." Filmmaker Onir also wrote, “Sending you much love @IAmSudhirMishra. The loss of one’s parent is devastating."

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mishra’s mother’s final rites were also held on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Saurabh Shukla were spotted as they offer their last tributes.

Sudhir Mishra’s mother was hospitalised for the last few days. On June 10, Mishra had tweeted, “Left the Hospital to have a bath. Have just been summoned back. They say my Mother has very little time."

Rest in peace, Shrimati Durga Devendernath Misra!

