Sukumar Turns 53: Arya to Pushpa The Rise, 5 Best Works of Tollywood's Favourite Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUKUMAR: Telugu director and screenwriter Bandreddi Sukumar, popularly referred to as Sukumar, is one of the most well-known filmmakers of south cinema. He began his film career as a screenwriter of Telugu movies in the year 1998. He had his breakthrough in 2004, with his directorial debut, Arya, which he also wrote.

Sukumar is renowned for his incredibly detailed and multi-layered films. On his 53rd birthday, we take a look at five of his most successful films.

Arya (2004)

Sukumar’s debut film Arya is a romantic action film with a love triangle at its centre. Arya, played by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, is a sprightly young man who falls for Geetha (Anuradha Mehta), the girlfriend of a rowdy college brat, Ajay (Siva Balaji). Arya tries to rescue Geetha from Ajay, who is abusing and manipulating her. Sukumar also made a sequel called Arya 2.

1: Nenokkadine (2014)

1: Nenokkadine deals with Gautham (Mahesh babu), a rock musician missing 25 per cent of his grey matter and is schizophrenic. He is an orphan and is convinced that his parents, whom he does not remember, were murdered by three people he hallucinates about. Eventually, he realises that the three murderers are real and goes after them.

Nannaku Prematho (2016)

A son, Abhiram (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) fulfils the last wish of his dying father, Subrahmanyam (Gadde Rajendra Prasad). He takes revenge against businessman Krishna Murthy Kautilya (Jagapathi Babu) who had ruined his father financially in the past.

Rangasthalam (2018)

A partially deaf farmer, Chitti Babu (Ram Charan Teja), fears for his brother Kumar Babu’s (Aadhi) life after he gets embroiled in the politics of his village against a Panchayat president (Jagapathi Babu). Rangasthalam won a National Film Award for Best Audiography.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021)

The film deals with Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a smuggler of the rare red sandalwood trees, who cuts through the ranks of the smuggling cartel to rise to the top. It became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

