Filmmaker Suneel Darshan Files FIR Against Sundar Pichai, Google For Copyright Infringement

Bollywood filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who is known for producing films like Jaanwar and Andaaz, has filed an FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube’s Gautam Anand among six others over the alleged copyright infringement of his movie ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ on YouTube.

In his complaint, the filmmaker has alleged that he has not sold his film ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ to anyone, however, it is running on YouTube with millions of views.

“Every effort has been made. This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha) has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end. Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system," Suneel Darshan told BollywoodLife.

Advertisement

The filmmaker added, “I am not trying to gain publicity at all. I am only trying to put facts on record. I don’t intend anything more than that. As a filmmaker and a copyright owner, I have certain rights and when you mercilessly infringe them, then what should I do? I am a helpless person."

The FIR in this matter was lodged on January 25 under sections 51, 63, and 69 of the copyright act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.