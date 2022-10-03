Filmmaker Teja Makes Shocking Claims About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun’s pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise hit the big screen in December last year and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021. The blockbuster action drama, directed by Sukumar, minted around a whopping Rs 355 to 365 crores at the worldwide box office. However, according to Tollywood filmmaker Teja, Pusha: The Rise had a disastrous run in cinema halls across Andra Pradesh.

In a recent interview with a Telugu daily, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri director stated that Pushpa was a flop as it failed to recover its money in Telugu. Teja also went on to claim that a lot of film exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh incurred a loss because of the Allu Arjun-starrer. According to the 56-year-old director, the Telugu film industry declared Pusha: The Rise to be a commercial success because the Sukumar directorial fared well in the Hindi belt.

Known for being straightforward, Teja further stated that the exorbitant price of food items in multiplexes is the reason why audiences are staying away from seeing films in the theatres.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise is currently underway in full swing. Allu Arjun will reportedly be seen in a new avatar in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Speculations are rife that the shooting of the upcoming mass actioner will be kicked off in mid-October. However, it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet. Pushpa 2 will witness the rivalry between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat unfold.

Circling back to Teja, his next directorial venture, titled Ahimsa, is slated to release in theatres this year. The Telugu film will mark the debut of Rana Daggubati’s brother, Abhiram Daggubati. Alongside Abhiram, Ahimsa’s star cast also boasts of Geethika Tiwary Ananth Babu, Rajat Bedi and Ramandeep Kaur, among many others, in key roles.

