Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia Feels OTT Provide More Freedom To Artists

Tigmanshu Dhulia has contributed a lot to Hindi cinema by his writing, acting and direction. Whether it is playing the role of Ramadhir Singh in Gangs of Wasseypur or directing films like Paan Singh Tomar, Tigmanshu has always proved his artistic capabilities. He has also been the writer for hit films like Haasil, Shagird and many others. However, there was a point in Tigmanshu’s life when he didn’t like some of his projects but still had to make them.

According to a virtual interview given to Bollywood Hungama, Tigmanshu gave a heartfelt opinion about his work. Tigmanshu said that he is enjoying a lot working on OTT platforms. Tigmanshu said that he had last enjoyed working this much when he was making films he is known for Tigmanshu also didn’t shy away from talking about projects he has been criticized for.

Tigmanshu said that at one point in time, greed overpowers the person. He also described that many times, they are also pressurized by producers. He said that OTT offers a lot more freedom compared to films. According to Tigmanshu, while working on OTT, there is absolutely negligible amount of pressure to recover budgetary costs. He also emphasized the shelf life of projects. Tigmanshu said that in theatres, films are removed after a week or two. While on OTT, as he said, projects can be enjoyed by many generations.

Tigmanshu’s upcoming work The Great Indian Murder is based on writer Vikas Swarup’s novel Six Suspects. He was asked how was his experience of making a film based on literary adaption. Tigmanshu said that adapting a literary work on screen is the easiest task. The actor explained that they have to wait for a Eureka moment while making films on original ideas. However, according to him, a book makes the task much easier. Tigmanshu said that we just have to make small Eureka moments within the book.

Watch the trailer of The Great Indian Murder here:

Tigmanshu told the host that author Vikas had written Six Suspects for western readers. The director said that he had to adapt that story for the Indian audience.

