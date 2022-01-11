Filmmaker Vasan Bala Tests Positive for Covid-19

Filmmaker Vasant Bala tested positive for coronavirus recently, after several celebrities like Mithila Palkar, Keerthy Suresh and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar contracted the virus. The Raman Raghav 2.0 writer took to social media to confirm the same. Taking to his Instagram Story section, he wrote, “I have tested positive, have isolated myself, it is what it is sore/throat/fever/fatigue/cough".

Bala’s latest outing was the anthology series ‘Ray’ based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mithila Palkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, too, contracted the novel coronavirus. The actress, who turned 29 today, expressed her displeasure at spending her birthday alone; she also mentions that her grandparents’ health has remained a source of concern for her since the pandemic’s outbreak.

Meanwhile, News18.com reached out to Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah who said that she was recovering well. “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

She further added that the veteran singer who is also known as the nightingale of India is being attended by the best team of doctors, “The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her."

Apart from them, Atul Kapoor, the famous voice behind Bigg Boss has contracted the virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.