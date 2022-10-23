Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj Buys Luxurious Sea-Facing Flat In Mumbai For Rs 19.5 Cr; Deets Inside

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is married to singer Rekha Bhardwaj has purchased a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai for Rs 19.5 crores. As reported by Economic Times, the apartment is located in Mumbai’s Versova locality and has been purchased by Vishal along with his wife Rekha and actor son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

As per the news portal, the apartment is spread over a built-up area of 2,056 sq ft on the 21st floor of the residential tower Bay View. It comes with three car parking slots and other amenities including a swimming pool, a park, lifts, a clubhouse, an intercom, a community centre and a gym. Reportedly, the Bhardwaj family paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.17 crore at the time of registration of the deal, which was done on October 10.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Madhuri Dixit also purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 48 crores. The flat is situated in the Lower Parel area and is located in the Indiabulls Blu project. The apartment is on the 53rd floor of the building and is set in an area of 5,384 sq ft. Not just this, but is also comes with seven car parking spaces and offers a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, in July this year, Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP also purchased an apartment for Rs 119 crore in Mumbai. Reportedly, theirs is a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It came with 19 parking slots in the building and has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

Prior to Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao also bought a luxury triplex apartment in Mumbai’s juhu area. The HIT: The First Case actor purchased this property from late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor for Rs 44 crores.

