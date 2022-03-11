Final Schedule of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Underway in Hyderabad

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the big-budget film starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is now moving ahead briskly in Hyderabad. The film marks Mahesh Babu’s debut collaboration with Keerthy Suresh.

Shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by Parasuram, is currently underway at an aluminium facility in Hyderabad, according to the latest reports. The makers are currently canning a few pivotal scenes, including a powerful action sequence. According to reports, this action block is one of the main attractions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Advertisement

The film crew, which recently shot a song as well as several critical scenes in Spain, is now in Hyderabad. The much-anticipated film is set to be released on May 12, 2022.

The forthcoming drama, which is based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. In this big-budget entertainment, Keerthy Suresh will play the female protagonist.

R Madhi is the cinematographer for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the film is jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and co-producers, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, as well as 14 Reels Plus. The editing is credited to Marthand K Venkatesh, while the art division is handled by AS Prakash.

The creators of Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the first song, Kalaavathi, as a Valentine’s Day special. The song’s fantastic arrangement, beautiful lyrics, and wonderful voice captivated everyone. The enchanting music is credited to accounts of famed composer S. Thaman.

Advertisement

In addition to Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju have also been enlisted as supporting characters.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.