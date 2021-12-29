FIR Against Tamil Actor Mansoor Ali Khan in Property Case

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been accused of trying to usurp the property of late actress KT Rukmini. The legendary Tamil actress and the first action heroine of Kollywood (the Tamil film industry), had appointed an interim administrator to supervise her property on the basis of a High Court order with the sanction of the Tamil Nadu government.

Right now, the interim administrator is overseeing the maintenance of the building which was owned by Rukmini Ammal on Padmanabhan Street in Chennai’s Thyagaraya Nagar (T Nagar). It is acting on the late actress’ behalf, charging rent and preventing trespassers from intruding into the property.

If reports are to be believed, when the interim administrator had gone to inspect the property, he found that the building was in ruins and that as many as 10 people were illegally living on the premises.

Upon further investigation, the interim administrator claimed to have found out that actor Mansoor Ali Khan was trying to usurp the property. He was trying to evict the illegal occupants and occupy the building himself. He was also allegedly trying to demolish a part of the building and make changes in the design.

A complaint was then lodged with the police against Mansoor Ali Khan. An FIR was registered against the actor at the T Nagar police station. Investigation on the matter is currently underway.

According to a statement by the State Property Commissioner, actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been issued a strict warning.

According to the law, trying to damage any property which is managed under a High Court order is reprehensible and subject to stringent legal action.

