FIR Lodged Against Bharti Singh For Disrespecting Sikh Community

Comedian Bharti Singh, who has been in the news for some time since her pregnancy and subsequent childbirth, has landed in a new controversy. She has been charged with injuring the religious sensibilities of the Sikh community with her comments on the ‘Daadi-mooch’ during an episode of her show Bharti ka Show. After receiving flak for the old video, the comedian issued an apology. After the video was shared extensively on social media, she was accused of hurting religious sensibilities, with many saying she had disrespected the Sikh community. Take a look at the video below.

https://youtube.com/shorts/mml9ihxWw7k?feature=share

Advertisement

In the viral video, the comedian is seen talking to Bigg Boss participant Jasmin Bhasin during her appearance on Bharti ka Show. She makes some not so flattering jokes about beard and moustaches like saying that many of her friends got married to men with long beards and spend the entire day removing lice from them.

The video started doing the rounds on social media following which Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had filed an FIR against the comedian. Following all this, Bharti decided to come out and clear the air. She posted a video on her Instagram issuing an apology.

Advertisement

She said, “For the past one or two days, a video has been going viral. People have also sent this to me, sent messages that I have made fun of beards and moustaches. Please watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it. I was just having fun with a friend and talking in general." She ended the video by saying that having been born in Amritsar and being a Punjabi herself, she would never ridicule Punjabis and apologized if any sentiments were hurt because of her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.