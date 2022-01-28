FIR Lodged Against Shweta Tiwari for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments' Over 'God is Measuring My Bra' Statement

Following her ‘God is measuring my bra’ statement, an FIR has been lodged against actress Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The case was registered at Shyamala Hills police station in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 4 winner courted controversy over a statement she made during the promotion of her upcoming web series.

During the launch event of the web series, Shweta said, “Mere bra ki size Bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra)." The actress was reportedly referring to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is famous for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharata. Sourabh plays the role of a bra-fitter in the new web series. Although Shweta made the comment in a lighter vein, it did not go down well with many.

Following the statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought a report from the Bhopal Police Commissioner on the entire matter.

I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter," the minister said as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari, who is known for her glamorous style and for appearing in popular daily soaps and reality shows is now going to appear in a new style in the web show, based on the fashion industry. She will be playing the lead role in the show, which also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy and has been shot in locations of Bhopal, reports say.

The web series is titled ‘Show Stopper’ and the rest of the cast members were present during the press conference when Shweta made that statement.

