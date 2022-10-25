Fire At Andhra Theatre As Prabhas Fans Burst Crackers To Celebrate His Birthday

A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans burst firecrackers on the occasion of Prabhas’ 43rd birthday. The incident occurred in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district. Showing their love for the actor, fans burst firecrackers during the screening of his film Billa in Venkatramana theatre. However, the seats in the theatre caught fire.

The audience rushed out of the hall in panic. Fortunately, there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some moviegoers.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Billa features Prabhas and his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who died due to post-COVID complications on September 11, this year. Apart from them, Billa also featured Anushka Shetty as the female lead and was released in 2009. It was produced by Raju’s own banner Gopikrishna Movies.

The film was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark the Baahubali fame’s birthday. However, as per reports, the actor is not celebrating his birthday due to Krishnam Raju’s demise.

Meanwhile, Prabhas treated his fans with a new poster of his upcoming pan-India film Adipurush. The poster, shared on Instagram by the actor, shows him transforming into Lord Rama. The Sahoo actor can be seen wearing a saffron vest and white dhoti. The poster also shows his warrior side as Prabhas can be seen holding a bow and arrow.

Here take a look:

Advertisement

The film is directed by Om Raut and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Adipurush is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 12 next year.

The actor also has a few interesting projects in his pipeline. He has Project K with Deepika Padukone. Prabhas also has Salaar alongside Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan and Jagapathi Babu. The film has been touted to be an action-thriller and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 23, next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here