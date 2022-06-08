Fire Breaks Out in Puducherry Theatre During Screening of Kamal Hassan’s Vikram

Kamal Hassan’s Vikram has grossed over Rs 200 crore globally on the fifth day of its release and is still going strong at the box office. The action drama, which also features Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, is seeing a good footfall at the theatres. Recently, panic spread among the audiences during the screening of Vikram as a fire broke out at a theatre in Puducherry.

A fire broke out at the Jaya Theater in Kalapat area of Puducherry during the evening show of Vikram on June 7. One side of the screen in the theatre caught fire when the climax scene of the film was playing.

The screening of the movie was stopped immediately and the audiences started rushing out of the theatre in panic. This created chaos in the theatre for a few hours. The fire department was immediately informed by the theatre staff. However, by the time firefighters arrived at the site, the big screen was gutted.

According to fire department officials, no injury was reported and the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit. Kalapat police also reached the spot and conducted an inquiry into the matter.

Talking about Vikram, the film is a sequel to the 1986 film Vikram. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film also has an important cameo of Suriya, which might serve as a turning point for the third installment. The film also marks Kamal Haasan’s return after four years.

