First Aryan, Now Even KS Suchitra To Leave Bakkiyalakshmi? What We Know

Bakkiyalakshmi, which airs on Star Vijay, is a huge hit among the viewers. Along with the show, the star cast has also created its place in the hearts of the audience. However, now it seems that the star cast might lose another member. Reports suggest that KS Suchitra Shetty, who plays the titular role, might also leave the show. This comes after Aryan, who played Chezhian, left the show.

The news has left fans shattered and they are pleading with Suchitra not to leave the show. Suchitra Shetty has not made any public statements about her leaving the show. But the rumours are growing louder every day.

This is not the first time fans have been heartbroken by the exit of an actor from the show. In 2021, Nanditha Jennifer, who played Gopi’s ex-girlfriend Radhika, was replaced by Reshma, who had appeared on Bigg Boss Tamil.

Nandhita’s exit had led to an outrage among the fans who had come to love her as Radhika. Radhika was an extremely positive character who always stood up for Baakiya, unaware of the fact that she was Gopi’s ex-wife. In an interview, Nandhita said that she had to leave the show because her character was becoming vilified and being turned into a villain. She quit the show to save her image.

