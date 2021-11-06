First Episode of Talk Show Unstoppable with NBK Released on Telugu OTT Platform Aha

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK premiered on November 4 on the occasion of Diwali on the Telugu OTT platform aha. The show marks Balakrishna’s debut as an OTT series host. Producer Allu Aravind has also been roped in for the talk show with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The first episode of the talk show is now out for the viewers and it has been dubbed as the Baap of all Talk shows by the makers. The show will be engaging, entertaining and will have many rollercoasters emotional rides, claim the makers of the show.

The first episode of the show features the Manchu family as guests. Manchu Mohan Babu was accompanied by his children Lakshmi Manchu and Movie Artists Association president Vishnu Manchu.

In the episode, Balakrishna and Mohan Babu were seen talking on various topics like films, politics and other celebrities of their generation. Lakshmi Manchu and Vishnu Manchu appeared on the show in cameo roles.

The association of Nandamuris and the Manchus goes a long way back in history. Over the years, the equation between both families has taken many twists and turns.

Cinephiles are waiting for Balakrishna to impress in the new character. The show, which aired on the occasion of Diwali, received a good response from the viewers.

Allu Aravind is planning a film for Balakrishna under the banner of his Geetha Arts production with director Krish. According to reports, the film will feature Balakrishna in the lead role and Mohan Babu in a negative role.

Previously, Balakrishna and Krish have worked together on three films; one is Gautamiputra Satakarni and two films of NTR Biopic— NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu.

On work front Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda directed by Boyapati Sreenu is gearing up for a theatrical release. According to industry buss, the actor also has a project with director Gopichand Malineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

