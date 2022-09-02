First Glimpse of Hari Hara Veera Mallu To Be Released on Pawan Kalyan’s 51st Birthday

Pawan Kalyan has one of the largest fan bases in the South film industry. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Pawan Kalyan’s 51st birthday is being celebrated with great fanfare by his fans. Currently, die-hard fans of Pawan Kalyan are looking forward to his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of the film announced that the first glimpse of the magnum opus will be released on September 2. Director of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish Jagarlamudi, revealed the news on Twitter. “Hearty Advance Birthday wishes to our ‘Valorous Charioteer of Truth & Virtue’ #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HHVM #PowerGlance tomorrow at 5:45 pm", read Krish Jagarlamudi tweet.

Advertisement

Krish Jagarlamudi also shared a terrific poster of the film. In the poster, Pawan Kalyan can be seen in an intense avatar and riding a chariot. Netizens liked the poster which features Pawan Kalyan as a warrior.

Going by the poster, netizens are assuming that the premise of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will revolve around a war-like situation. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and has been made on a grand scale. Makers have promised that the film will offer a riveting visual experience for the audience.

Top Showsha video

The decision by the makers of the historical drama to commemorate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday seems to be a strategic one. The news of the glimpse of the much-awaited film has increased the hype around the film and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will feature Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. It is worth noting that Pawan Kalyan is one of the most bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. Therefore, trade analysts are predicting that the film will do great business at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here