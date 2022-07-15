First Glimpse of Kiran Abbavaram From Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Kath Out

Ahead of Kiran Abbavaram’s 30th birthday, which falls on the 15th of July, the makers of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha released an intriguing glimpse of the film on Thursday.

BA Raju’s Team Twitter handle, wishing the actor on his birthday, launched the glimpse video along with an announcement poster showcasing Kiran in an intense look.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our ‘Vishnu’ @Kiran_Abbavaram- Team #VinaroBhagyamuVishnuKatha #VibeOfVBVK out now

," the Tweet read.

The 50-second glimpse named Vibe of VBVK has Kiran’s narration explaining all about the film. Set in the backdrop of Tirupati, Kiran will be seen playing the protagonist role of Vishnu in the film.

Watch it here:

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha is backed by Bunny Vaas under the prestigious banner GA2 and will be hitting the screens on September 30. The film has Kashmira playing the female lead and Murali Sharma in a key role.

Murali Kishore Babu, who is handling the megaphone of this project, has Allu Aravind as the film’s presenter. Meanwhile, RX100 fame Chaitan Bharadwaj is providing the tunes.

Making his debut in 2019 with Raja Vaaru Rani Garu, Kiran Abbavaram has delivered more than five films as of now. This year, the young promising actor already had two releases- one is Sebastian PC 524, an action thriller film written and directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy that was released in March. Another is Sammathame, which hit the marquee in June recently. Directed by Gopinath Reddy, the film is gearing up for its OTT release on July 15 and features actress Chandini Chowdary in the female role.

Additionally, if social media reports are anything to go by, in such a short time the actor has got himself listed among the most bankable actors in the Tollywood film industry.

On the work front, Kiran has one more project in his pipeline besides Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

