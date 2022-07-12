First Glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda is Out

We finally got a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look in the film Yashoda. The makers announced the official wrap of the film on Twitter. Although, the production stage of Yashoda has been completed except for one song. It is reported that the track will be shoot in the slums of Hyderabad.

The talented directorial duo Hari-Harish is at the helm of Yashoda. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said that they have wrapped up the shoot in 100 days and are making Yashoda on an uncompromised budget. “With just one song left for the shoot, our CG work is already in progress," he added.

Prasad mentioned that the dubbing for the film will begin on July 15 and they will finish dubbing work for other languages simultaneously.

He also stated they have been planning to promote Yashoda pan-India on a large scale. The makers have also decided to make the output of the edge-of-the-seat thriller perfectly ready for a Worldwide release.

Look at the poster here:

Prasad complimented Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her dedication and said that she has shown sheer dedication and commitment in playing the titular role, especially in the high-octane action sequences.

The producers are also aiming to release the teaser and songs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Prasad is bankrolling the film under the banner of Sridevi Movies as Production number 14.

Along with Samantha, Yashoda also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film was slated to hit the big screens on August 12, this year, but the release date has been postponed for now.

Samantha is working on her next project Khushi with Vijay Devarakonda. Recently, it was reported that Samantha is in talks for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project, The immortal Ashwatthama. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

