First Look and Teaser of Prabhas-Starrer Adipurush To Be Out on October 3

The makers of Adipurush have finally decided to unveil the long-awaited first look and teaser of the film as a special Dussehra treat. Over the last two days, the internet was abuzz with the speculation that the makers would reveal the universe of Adipurush in the last week of September, meanwhile, sources close to the development have confirmed that the teaser of this Om Raut-directed Ramayana epic will be launched at the beginning of October, probably on 3rd of the month.

It is known that the unit is planning a grand teaser launch event in Ayodhya, UP, during the festivities of Navratri. The release of the first look and teaser from the upcoming magnum opus will kick off the three-month-long promotional campaign for the film.

Moreover, Prabhas is also slated to attend a Dussehra ceremony as a guest of honour and burn the Ravan’s effigy at New Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila on October 5.

The Om Raut directorial is being termed the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. The mythological drama, which is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles, has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and has actor Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and his screen name will be Lankesh. Meanwhile, with Prabhas appearing as Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The shoot of the massive film was wrapped up last year in November in just 103 days.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which failed to woo the audience. Now, the fans and Prabhas have high hopes for this film.

Adipurush, which has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is said to be high on VFX effects and is slated for release during Sankranti on January 12.

