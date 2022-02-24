First look of Ardh: Rajpal Yadav’s New Avatar as Transgender Leaves Fans Surprised

First look of the upcoming Hindi film Ardh starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik in lead roles is out. Rajpal Yadav looks impressive in the character of a transgender. Rajpal Yadav shared the poster of the film on Instagram giving a glimpse into his character in the movie. In the poster, Rajpal can be seen in a printed orange saree inside a Mumbai local train.

Sharing this first look poster Rajpal wrote in the caption, “Presenting to you the first look of my next film Ardh!"

Advertisement

The film will be released on the OTT platform later this year. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. The writer and director of this film is Palaash Muchhal. Palaash too has shared this first look poster. Sharing the poster he wrote, “Presenting the first look of Ardh".

Actor Hiten Tejwani, who is also a part of the film, has commented on Palaash’s post saying “Aag". He also responded to Rajpal’s post by sharing clap emoji.

Rajpal will be seen playing the character of a transgender in the film. The story revolves around the character of Rajpal Yadav, who lands in Mumbai with a dream to become a film actor but eventually ends up as a transgender. Rubina and Hiten are playing the roles of Rajpal’s friends in this movie. Veteran actor Kulbhushan Kaharbanda will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Advertisement

This will be the first film of Palaash as a director. He is a music composer. Palaash revealed the cast of the film in a social media post last year. Rubina has become popular after winning Bigg Boss 14. She has worked in the TV show Shakti for some time after winning the reality show. She also did a music video with, husband and co-contestant in the Bigg Boss house, Abhinav Shukla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.