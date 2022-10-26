First Look of Avika Gor-Starrer Umapathi Garners Positive Response

The makers of Anuragh and Avika Gor-starrer Umapathi have treated fans to the first look of the film on the occasion of Diwali. Directed by Satya Dwarapudi, K Koteswar Rao is bankrolling the film under the banners of Krishi Creations and Avika Screen Creations.

The first-look poster features both the lead actors in a rural getup. Anuragh, in a red shirt paired with Jeans, and Avika, as a village belle, in a half saree. In the poster, both are seen sitting on a bike sharing lovely chemistry in a field.

The poster has garnered a lot of positive responses from critics and film buffs alike.

Take a look:

The film is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster hit Kalavani. It is a feel-good love story and is said to be very entertaining. Umapathi has been shot in locations suitable for Telugu Nativity. Other than Anuragh and Avika, the film showcases the talents of Posani Krishna Murali, Thulasi, Praveen, Auto Ram Prasad, Trinadh, Srimannarayana, Bhadram, Srinivas, and Jayavani in prominent roles.

As far as the technical crew goes, Shakthikanth Karthick, who composed music for the massive blockbuster Fidaa is providing music for Umapathi. Chandrabose, Murthy Devagupthapu, and Bhaskarabhatla are lyricists of the upcoming film. Raghavendra is behind the camera, while Goutham Raju and Nani are taking care of editing. Venkat is in charge of the art department.

The makers have already wrapped up the shoot, and are now fast progressing with post-production works of the film. The out-and-out comedy track in Umapathi will connect with audiences from all walks of life. The makers have claimed that everyone will surely enjoy watching this movie. The release date will be announced soon.

