First Look of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 Out, Hints at 'Big Change'

In a development that is sure to excite fans of the show Naagin, the makers on Sunday released the first look of Season 6 of the fantasy drama. A 22- second teaser assures fans and viewers that this season has something new in store for them. In the teaser, the narrator speaks about how everything was going smooth till 2019 but 2020 brought in a drastic change in the world, with obvious reference to the Covid-19 pandemic. The narrator then goes on to say that along with the changes in the world, Naagin has undergone a big change too, sparking all the more interest for fans.

The sixth season of the show had previously been announced by producer Ekta Kapoor in a November Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Sharing the stage with host Salman Khan, she had made the big announcement and dropped some hints on who would be the lead actress. Although there have been speculation among fans that Mahek Chahal, who was also a participant in Khatron ke Khiladi 11, had been roped in. However, the makers are yet to reveal the lead star of the upcoming season.

The first season of Naagin began in 2015 with actors Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani leading the cast. The second season was also led by Mouni but Arjun was replaced by Karanvir Bohra.

Naagin 3 brought Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani and Rajat Tokas together in 2018. Both the name of the show and the cast was changed for the fourth season in 2020. Titled Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, the fourth season starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria but failed to recreate the magic as TRPs were poor. Ekta Kapoor had acknowledged the underwhelming response to the fourth season and attributed it to bad writing.

The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021 and featured Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. The sixth season is reportedly set to air from January 30 onwards.

