First Look of Jayam Ravi's Agilan Out, Is He Playing Marine Engineer in The Film?

Actor Jayam Ravi is gearing up for his second film with director N.Kalyanakrishnan. The first look of the film, titled Agilan, has been released, and it has caused a stir among Jayam’s fans. They are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in the role of what appears to be a marine engineer. He is seen holding a rope strongly in this poster.

Agilan means the man who commands everything. Jayam will be soon seen playing this role. The shooting for Agilan is underway and is expected to be wrapped soon. Besides, it’s also being said that Agilam will be Jayam’s next release, for Ponniyin Selvan, with director Mani Ratnam, is taking a lot of time in post-production.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanvi Ravichandran will be playing the female leads in the film. Besides Priya, several other prominent celebrities are going to be a part of this film.

On the work front, Priya was last seen in the 2021 release Blood Money. Her acting was highly appreciated and the film opened to decent reviews. Blood Money was directed by Sarjun.

Agilan was previously known as JR28. Display Scene Media has signed a three-film contract with Jayam, and Aligam is the first of the three. Display Scene Media is famous for producing motion pictures like Iruttu, Dharala Prabhu and MGR Magan.

Jayam Ravi and director N.Kalyanakrishnan have collaborated in the past on Boologam.

