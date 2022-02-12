First Look of Kamal Digiya, Deepti Sadwani Naughty Saiyan Out; Launch Soon

Actor-producer Kamal Digiya is on a roll these days. Two of his songs, Panghat and Ram Maaf, are climbing up the charts and enthralling everyone. And now, his new song, Naughty Saiyan, is all set to be launched. The video will feature Kamal and Deepti Sadwani in lead roles.

While the song is directed by Sahil Sandhu, Digiya has produced the music for this video, which will hit the market in a few days.

The lyrics for the song Naughty Saiyan have been penned by Ricky Singh, who will be singing it alongside Monica Sharma. The first look of Naughty Saiyan is already out, with people discussing it all over social media. The first look of the video is glamorous, and Kamal himself appears very excited about this dream project since he has done a lot of experiments in this music video.

Kamal Digiya expressed his excitement by saying, “Acting has been something I have always been passionate about ever since childhood. Although I’m primarily a businessman, I had other interests as well. I have grown up watching all my favourite actors on TV, and aim to reach the same place someday."

Elaborating on his life and dreams, Kamal further said, “After finishing my studies and setting up my business, I decided that it was time to pursue my passion, which was acting. When I finally accomplished it, I was elated. I am strongly looking forward to the future."

Speaking about his business ventures, Kamal, who hails from Rajasthan, is one of the biggest importers of premium alcohol in India. He is a distributor of imported liquor across the country. He completed his early college studies in his native state and later went on to do his MBA from Delhi University. Kamal also has a production company named Digiya Music.

